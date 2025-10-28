Kansas Basketball Phenoms Named to NCAA Preseason Watch Lists
Two of the most influential members of the Kansas men's and women's basketball programs were recently named to preseason watch lists ahead of the 2025-2026 campaign.
Men's team phenom Darryn Peterson was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Watch List, while women’s team star S'Mya Nichols was named to the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Preseason Watch List.
Darryn Peterson: Best Point Guard in the Country?
Peterson, 18, is one of the most highly touted freshmen to ever come play at KU under Bill Self. He recently had his unofficial debut with the Jayhawks and opened his collegiate career with a stunning 24-point first half that featured six made 3-pointers against No. 11 Louisville.
He was the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025 and was already named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year by the conference.
His position is debatable since he plays both on and off the ball, but the NCAA recognizes him as a point guard, which is fair to say despite his size at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. Peterson was one of 20 players mentioned on the watch list and will undoubtedly be among the favorites to win it.
Don’t Forget About the Lady Jayhawks!
Nichols, on the other hand, is entering her third season in Lawrence. She has garnered a number of accolades throughout her tenure in Lawrence, including an All-Big 12 First Team selection and being a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention.
She averaged a team-high 18.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 campaign, shooting 46.0% from the field (38.0% from 3-point range).
The 6-foot guard is a native of Overland Park, Kansas, and one of the most talented to ever compete for head coach Brandon Schneider. Coming off a disappointing season last year that saw the Lady Jayhawks finish with a 16-14 record (6-12 Big 12 play), the hope is that there will be improvements behind Nichols and a historic freshman class.
Both of these Jayhawks will be tasked with leading their respective teams to the promised land this season. The men's team continues its exhibition slate tonight against Fort Hays State at 7 p.m. CT, while the Kansas women's team also takes on FHSU a day later on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m. CT.