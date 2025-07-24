Kansas Basketball Recruiting: Bill Self Offers 5-Star 2026 Forward
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks offered one of the best forwards in the 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday.
Top-30 prospect Abdou Toure revealed that KU has extended a scholarship to him via his X account.
Toure is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound forward out of Notre Dame West Haven (CT) who is now emerging as a name to know among the nation's soon-to-be seniors.
He is ranked No. 22 nationally in the 247 Sports Composite and has quickly become one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.
Toure already holds over a dozen Power 5 offers and told On3 that Oregon, Louisville, Arkansas, UConn, and Utah are recruiting him the hardest. While KU may be entering the picture later than most, Coach Self could be making a last-second push for the talented prospect.
MORE: Three Dream Targets for Kansas Basketball in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Guinean native is a high-level athlete who is an incredibly strong finisher around the basket despite still being a raw talent.
His stock soared on the AAU circuit with the Boston Amateur Basketball Club, where he impressed at the Adidas EuroCamp.
It is very possible that KU’s interest could ramp up as the summer AAU circuit winds down.
Kansas has been active in identifying wings with upside in recent recruiting classes, and Toure fits the mold of a long-term developmental piece.
It remains to be seen how heavily the Jayhawks will pursue Toure since several other schools lead, but the offer indicates legitimate interest from the KU coaching staff.