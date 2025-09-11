Kansas Basketball Recruiting Buzz: Weekend Visits and New Targets
There’s been plenty of news circulating around Kansas basketball on the recruiting trail in recent weeks.
While the Jayhawks don’t yet have a commitment in the 2026 class, they are trending with several highly touted prospects who could be major additions for Bill Self and the program. Here’s everything we’ve been hearing and some news that fans should keep an eye on.
A Long List of Weekend Visitors
Starting tomorrow, several high-profile recruits will be in Lawrence for official visits. Three players are set to be on campus over the weekend, those being Alex Constanza, Josh Irving, and Trent Perry.
Constanza, a consensus top-25 prospect from SPIRE Academy in Ohio, was recently offered by KU and could emerge as a top target depending on how his visit unfolds.
California-based big man Irving brings length, rim protection, and interior defense, making him another intriguing option for the Jayhawks.
Finally, Perry, a 6-foot-4 guard/wing from Link Academy in Missouri, has already included the Jayhawks in his top four. He’ll follow his KU trip with visits to TCU and Vanderbilt before making a decision.
Trending for Taylen Kinney?
Kinney might be the best point guard in the 2026 class and is considered one of the most coveted players in the country. For a long time, Kentucky and Louisville were seen as frontrunners for the Newport, Kentucky native, but that may be shifting.
Louisville is beginning to trend more toward Deron Rippey Jr., who cut the Jayhawks from his final list and has strong ties to both Kentucky and Louisville. Meanwhile, Kinney wrapped up a visit to Lawrence last month, and he later canceled two of his future trips to Texas and Miami (FL).
On3 insider Joe Tipton previously reported that Louisville and Kansas were the two biggest schools to watch in Kinney’s recruitment, but the Cardinals may not be as strong a competitor as they once were. That should give fans plenty of optimism about where things stand moving forward.
Visitors Later This Month
While this week’s visitors are the current priority, some even bigger prospects will be making their way to campus later this month.
Sierra Canyon forward Maximo Adams is scheduled to visit KU next week. He is the younger brother of former Kansas commit Marcus Adams Jr.
The following Friday starting Sept. 26, 5-star prospects Tajh Ariza and Ethan Taylor will also be in Lawrence. Ariza is the son of retired NBA veteran Trevor Ariza and has close ties to assistant coach Tony Bland, while Taylor is the top-ranked player in Missouri and one of the best centers in his class.
Rounding out the group is Davion Adkins, a Prolific Prep big man and fellow top-40 recruit, who is the third and final visitor set for two weekends from now.