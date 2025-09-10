Kansas Basketball To Host Surprise Visitor on Campus This Weekend
The Kansas Jayhawks are still searching for their first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, but Bill Self and his coaching staff have eyes on a handful of standout seniors across the country. Now, a new target has recently emerged this week.
Alex Constanza, the No. 22 overall recruit in the country, is the newest player for Jayhawk fans to keep an eye on.
Offered by Kansas on Tuesday, it didn't take long before the two sides agreed on an official visit. 247 Sports recruiting analyst Travis Branham revealed that Constanza will be visiting KU later this weekend, starting Sept. 12.
Standing at 6-foot-8, 205 pounds, Constanza is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 class.
He currently holds up to 15 Division I offers and has taken past visits to Syracuse and Illinois.
This summer, he transferred to SPIRE Academy (OH) after spending his junior season at Westminster Academy (FL). In the 2024-25 high school season, Constanza averaged 29.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.
Constanza also competes with Team Scoot in the PRO16 League, where he tallied per-game averages of 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 2025.
The Florida native will be incredibly experienced by the time he reaches the collegiate level, especially compared to his peers. Constanza will already be 20 years old once his freshman year begins.
Two weeks ago, 247 Sports' Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, published a scouting report about Constanza. Here's what he had to say about the highly touted recruit:
"Constanza is a major mismatch problem on the perimeter because of his combination of size, length (7-foot-1 wingspan), strength, playmaking ability, and shooting touch," Finkelstein writes. "He can beat opposing defenders in a variety of ways, loves to take the ball off the glass to start the break himself (6.8 rebounds per game in Pro16 play), and is even a quality passer when he wants to be (4 assists)."
"He has extremely soft hands and natural touch that allow for tough catches, quick finishes, good dexterity around the rim, and an effortless shooting stroke out to the arc (although his 68% FT and 30% 3pt could improve). He’s smoother and stronger than he is fully explosive with the ball in his hands, but when he attacks off the dribble, he just keeps coming at opposing defenders, even when he’s initially cut off."
Constanza will join fellow 2026 recruits Josh Irving and Trent Perry on campus as the third and likely final visitor this weekend. Irving is a California-based 7-footer who is ranked a top-5 big man in his class, while Perry is a versatile wing who plays at Link Academy (MO).
It comes as a surprise that Kansas is hosting Constanza on a visit despite no prior indication that the school was pursuing him. However, Coach Self appears to be pulling out all the stops to reel in a star-studded freshman class.