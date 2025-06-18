Kansas Basketball Reportedly Involved With Another International Star
Over the past few months, the Kansas Jayhawks have started dipping into the international recruiting scene.
Bill Self and his staff came up short in the battle for eventual Duke pledge Dame Sarr, but missing out on him has not slowed KU down from looking overseas.
The latest name being floated is 6-foot-10, 244-pound Turkish big man Ege Demir. There is no official offer or visit set yet, but according to Jayhawk Slant, KU is "in the mix" to land him.
While the content is behind a paywall and this is nothing but speculation, it is yet another international name linked to the Jayhawks.
Demir is currently 20 years old and is starting to look for a college home.
This past season, Demir averaged 5.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game for Darussafaka Lassa Istanbul in the Turkish BSL. Through his three years in the BSL, Demir has made significant improvements statistically.
Although Demir does not light up the stat sheet, he still finds ways to make an impact on the floor.
For starters, Demir is very athletic, especially for his height and weight. He also uses his size well, as he is very aggressive around the rim.
Bringing another powerful, high-flying big man to Lawrence would not only improve the roster but also make them very exciting to watch.
He would help answer some lingering questions for Jayhawk fans, with the main one being who the backup center will be next season. Demir would undoubtedly fit well into this role.
While redshirt freshman Bryson Tiller has potential, he remains an unknown coming off ankle surgery.
Demir’s recruitment is just starting to gain traction, so if the rumors are true, it's a great sign to see the Jayhawks involved early.