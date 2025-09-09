Kansas Basketball Set To Host 2026 Wing Trent Perry on Visit
The Kansas Jayhawks are one of four finalists for an intriguing 2026 wing prospect who could be nearing a decision.
Trent Perry of Link Academy (Mo.) is considering KU along with TCU, Vanderbilt, and Maryland, and he is scheduled to make an official visit to Lawrence beginning Sept. 12.
Last month, Perry revealed his final list of schools weeks after Bill Self and Co. extended him a scholarship offer. It was later revealed that he had scheduled a trip to KU this month.
Perry, a 6-foot-4 prospect with a versatile skill set, isn’t the most explosive athlete vertically but makes up for it with relentless effort on the offensive glass and tough on-ball defense.
He takes pride in being a defensive stopper and is working to refine his jumper to become a more consistent scoring threat.
247 Sports Composite rankings list him as a 4-star recruit and the No. 105 overall player in the 2026 class.
"I feel like I grew a lot over the summer and last year," Perry recently said in an exclusive interview with 247 Sports. "Going from Drive Nation to MoKan and then my old high school to Link I feel I adjusted well. It kind of took a second to adjust to both teams but I think developing my brain, my reads my defense, having great energy has stayed the same."
TCU is considered a strong contender in his recruitment, as the Horned Frogs offered him in June 2023 and have steadily pursued him for several years.
The Jayhawks are a more recent school to target him, but Perry is clearly interested in them given that he included them in his final list.
Following his visit to KU, Perry will go see TCU and Vanderbilt in the ensuing weekends. He could make his college decision soon after.
At Link Academy, Perry plays alongside fellow KU recruiting target Ethan Taylor, who will also be on campus for a visit later this month starting Sept. 26. Coach Self will have the chance to pitch both prospects in the coming weeks, with the possibility of landing a package deal from one of the nation’s top prep programs.
Perry competes for MoKan Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, the same program that helped funnel local recruits like Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji to the university.
It wouldn't be surprising if Kansas made a late push to land the services of Perry as it looks for its first commitment in the 2026 cycle.