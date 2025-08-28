Trent Perry Top 4: Kansas Basketball Makes Final Cut for Link Academy Star
Mark the Kansas Jayhawks down as one of the four finalists that Link Academy standout Trent Perry will be considering for his college choice.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Perry’s final four consists of KU, Maryland, Vanderbilt, and TCU.
The news is somewhat unanticipated, as Perry was only offered days ago by the program. But now, Kansas will be one of the schools he chooses from when he makes his final decision.
Perry is a 6-foot-4 small forward who had an impressive summer with MoKan Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. He averaged 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds with the club, displaying his all-around skill set.
Maryland and TCU have been in the running to land his services for quite some time. However, the Jayhawks and Vanderbilt were more of a surprise.
Perry was set to visit Texas A&M starting Aug. 29, but he will likely skip that trip as he plans for his Sept. 19 visit to TCU. He also added a Sept. 26 visit to Vanderbilt since adding them to his final list of schools.
His skill set is intriguing and one that head coach Bill Self could be willing to work with.
The No. 113 ranked player and No. 43 small forward in the 2026 class, Perry is an under-the-radar prospect with plenty of upside. Although undersized for his position, he plays bigger than his height and makes an impact on the offensive glass with tip-ins and putbacks.
Perry takes pride in his defense and is capable of guarding multiple positions, projecting as a switchable defender at the college level.
Offensively, his game is still developing, but he finds ways to contribute that do not always show up in the box score. He plays with an edge and has the type of pesky style that opposing teams dislike going up against.
Perry will begin his senior year alongside Link Academy star Ethan Taylor, who plans to visit Kansas next month and remains one of the program’s top targets in the 2026 class.
Many outlets consider Taylor the best big man in the class, and the Jayhawks have a strong chance of landing the Kansas City native.
With Perry now on KU’s radar, it would not be out of the question for the Jayhawks to secure two players from Link Academy this offseason. Keep an eye out for Perry in case he happens to schedule a visit to Lawrence in the near future.