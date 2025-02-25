KANSAS

Social Media Reacts as Kansas Secures Second Straight Win with 71-64 Victory at Colorado

Kansas won its second straight game for the first time in a month on Monday night

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Harrison Carrington (31) defends on Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) in the first half at the CU Events Center.
Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Harrison Carrington (31) defends on Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) in the first half at the CU Events Center. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball accomplished something Monday night that it hadn't in over a month, but that is usually standard procedure for the Jayhawks: won a second-straight game.

Hunter Dickinson led Kansas with a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Jayhawks secure a 71-64 win over Colorado. Dickinson shot 13-for-18 from the field and 6-for-10 at the line, marking his 12th double-double of the season while KJ Adams added 15 points, and Rylan Griffen contributed 10.

For Colorado, Bangot Dak scored 16 points, and Julian Hammond III added 11. Kansas trailed for only 20 seconds in the game, with Dickinson scoring 15 points in the first half to give the Jayhawks a 37-32 lead. Colorado briefly led 39-38 early in the second half but was unable to keep up.

Kansas has won two straight and moves a half-game behind BYU in the Big 12 standings but finishes the regular season with three-straight ranked opponents, starting Saturday with No. 10 Texas Tech.

Social media was pleased with the Kansas win and Hunter Dickinson showing on Monday. Below are some of the best reactions to the Kansas victory.

Kansas Basketball: The Late, Late Show Edition

Kansas Basketball Highlights vs. Colorado

Hunter Dickinson's Big Night

Hunter Dickinson Thanks the Jayhawks Faithful

Kansas Basketball: A Solution to Better Help Dickinson?

Kansas Basketball: Put it on a Poster

Almost Never Easy for This Kansas Basketball Squad

Kansas Won, But Plenty of Room for Improvement

Frustrating Year, But At Least Ended Monday in a W

Perimeter Defense Remains Suspect for Kansas Basketball

