Social Media Reacts as Kansas Secures Second Straight Win with 71-64 Victory at Colorado
Kansas basketball accomplished something Monday night that it hadn't in over a month, but that is usually standard procedure for the Jayhawks: won a second-straight game.
Hunter Dickinson led Kansas with a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Jayhawks secure a 71-64 win over Colorado. Dickinson shot 13-for-18 from the field and 6-for-10 at the line, marking his 12th double-double of the season while KJ Adams added 15 points, and Rylan Griffen contributed 10.
For Colorado, Bangot Dak scored 16 points, and Julian Hammond III added 11. Kansas trailed for only 20 seconds in the game, with Dickinson scoring 15 points in the first half to give the Jayhawks a 37-32 lead. Colorado briefly led 39-38 early in the second half but was unable to keep up.
Kansas has won two straight and moves a half-game behind BYU in the Big 12 standings but finishes the regular season with three-straight ranked opponents, starting Saturday with No. 10 Texas Tech.
Social media was pleased with the Kansas win and Hunter Dickinson showing on Monday. Below are some of the best reactions to the Kansas victory.