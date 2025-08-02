Kansas Hosting Promising 2026 Big Man Recruit on Official Visit
In a surprising update, the Kansas Jayhawks hosted international star and 2026 reclassification candidate Sayon Keita on a visit on Monday. However, he is not the only big man that KU is recruiting for next year's squad.
Brandon Jenkins of 247 Sports confirmed that 4-star center Josh Irving will visit Kansas from Sept. 12-14 next month.
After landing an offer from Bill Self's coaching staff last month, Irving will visit Lawrence as his third visit in a seven-stop trip from late-August to mid-October.
A 6-foot-10, 200-pound center, Irving is a senior-to-be at Pasadena High School (CA).
While he initially drew interest from schools on the West Coast when his recruitment starting taking off, Irving is also set to visit other top programs like Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Louisville in the coming months.
The 247 Sports Composite ranks Irving as the No. 75 overall player and No. 7 center in his graduating class. On3 does not view him as highly, listing him as a 3-star prospect and the No. 148 overall player.
Irving has a soft touch around the rim and offers plenty of upside on both ends of the floor. He says he tries to play like a stretch four on offense and prioritizes blocking shots and rim-protection on defense.
At his size, he moves surprisingly well, but he must continue to bulk up to prepare for the college game.
Irving is scheduled to visit KU just a few days before fellow big man Davion Adkins treks out to campus on Sept 16. It is clear that Self is already planning for what could become a position of need if Flory Bidunga declares for the NBA Draft after the 2025–26 season.