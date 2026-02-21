Kansas’ Big 12 Title Hopes Are All But Gone After Cincinnati Loss

Kansas entered Saturday's matchup with Cincinnati holding slim but very much possible odds of making a run at the Big 12 championship. The Jayhawks were preparing to host No. 2 Houston in a marquee showdown that would have significantly boosted their title chances.



However, Bill Self's group was unable to make it through the weekend with any remaining hopes of claiming a share of the league title. The Bearcats marched into Lawrence and upset the No. 8-ranked Jayhawks 84-68.

Not only does the defeat temper national expectations for this team, but it also reduces the importance of the Houston game. This will undoubtedly leave a lasting blemish on the season.

Feb 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) starts a fast break against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Kiss Kansas’ Big 12 Title Hopes Goodbye

Kansas was not initially in the Big 12 race following its rough start to conference play. It opened league action with two losses in its first three games to mediocre UCF and West Virginia squads.



But suddenly, the Jayhawks rattled off an eight-game winning streak that featured victories over four top-15 teams. All of a sudden, the season had been revived, and there was hope the program could re-establish itself as one of the league's premier teams. Unfortunately, that no longer appears to be in the cards.

Everyone remembers when Coach Self and the school dominated the Big 12 for more than a decade, winning an NCAA-record 14 consecutive conference titles. But since 2019, the Jayhawks have done so only twice outright and once shared with Baylor.



Since Houston joined the conference three years ago, it has won the regular-season title outright in both seasons. It could happen again this year, depending on its performance against Arizona today, which is tied atop the league with the Cougars.

If Arizona lost against UH and Kansas had taken care of business this afternoon and on Big Monday, it could have created a three or four-way tie in the standings. That scenario is all but a dream now, as the Jayhawks would need to win their four final regular-season games to even have a slim chance. And even then, winning at Arizona was never a likely outcome.



Ultimately, this season was never going to be defined solely by winning the conference, but a Big 12 title would have been a welcome achievement for Jayhawk fans who are accustomed to seeing Kansas as the pinnacle of the league. There is still plenty this team must clean up, and it will get that opportunity quickly with Houston arriving in 48 hours for a pivotal response game.