Kohl Rosario Interview: Kansas Freshman Talks Skill Set, Role for 2025-26 Season
The Kansas Jayhawks have a lot of newcomers on the 2025-26 roster, one of them being freshman standout Kohl Rosario.
Heading into the season, the former Moravian Prep and Overtime Elite guard has quickly drawn praise from Bill Self and his coaching staff after signing his letter of intent in June.
Rosario joined Nic Thomas from Draftstack for a quick podcast episode this week, where he expanded on his decision to choose KU and what separated the program from other top choices like Duke and North Carolina.
“After visiting Kansas, I kind of knew that place was home after my visit,” Rosario stated. “It felt like the right place when I was there, playing for something bigger than yourself.”
Rosario added that playing for such a historic university, one where the first coach ever created the game of basketball, meant a lot to him in making his choice.
While he is technically supposed to be a high school senior right now, Rosario could see significant minutes in his freshman season.
“They see me as a big piece of the roster, obviously with my shooting ability, they didn’t have too much of that last year so they really think I can make an impact on that end. And also my ability to defend and play hard is a skill that not many people have.”
Coaches believe Rosario is ahead of schedule in his development, and his outside shooting ability combined with a hustle mentality could earn him early playing time.
Another topic Rosario touched on was the play of fellow freshman Darryn Peterson.
He recalled visiting campus and seeing Peterson work out, noting that he was absolutely unstoppable and did not miss a single shot. Since then, the two have formed a strong relationship that will continue into their first season together in Lawrence.
Rosario mentioned that having Peterson on the roster as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft influenced his decision, knowing that the national spotlight and an increased scouting presence would benefit all players on the court.
When discussing his own game, Rosario compared himself to former KU standout Christian Braun, a comparison Coach Self had previously made as well.
The freshman will face competition for minutes from veteran transfers Jayden Dawson and Melvin Council Jr., but early indications suggest Self likes what Rosario brings to the floor. If Rosario continues to impress in preseason workouts, he could become a much larger part of the Jayhawks' rotation than many originally expected.