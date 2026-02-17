Kansas HC Bill Self Previews Upcoming Road Trip to Stillwater

Ahead of Kansas basketball's upcoming matchup at Oklahoma State, head coach Bill Self met with the media on Monday to discuss several topics. He previewed his team's next contest as it prepares for a road trip to Stillwater.



The Jayhawks, who are coming off a loss to Iowa State after an eight-game winning streak, are looking to get back into the W column tomorrow night. Self talked about what he has seen from the Cowboys in his early film sessions and claimed their speed has stood out to him so far.

"Their two guards, [Kanye] Clary and [Jaylen] Curry, they're good and they're fast," Self said. "And their other players are quick and athletic, but I'd say the biggest thing that stands out is their speed and their ability to make plays when nothing is there. They are really good at getting downhill."

Oklahoma State's leading scorer is Anthony Roy, a transfer from Green Bay who is averaging 17.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. Self praised his outstanding shooting ability — Roy is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc on 8.0 attempts per night, which is a huge reason why the Pokes rank third in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage.



"I think he's one of the league's top players and certainly one of the league's top shooters and scorers," Self proclaimed about the Cowboys' star guard. "You look at Momcilovic and we've seen him, Roy has that same type range and same type touch. So that's something we're gonna certainly have to contend with."

Steve Lutz's group started off the season with a perfect 9-0 record that featured solid wins over Texas A&M and Northwestern. But since conference play, OSU has played to a mediocre 4-8 record, including losses in its past three contests.

The Jayhawks are fighting for a share of the regular-season conference title, currently sitting fourth in the standings after Iowa State's huge win over Houston last night. There is still a path where Kansas ties Arizona and/or UH for a partial Big 12 crown, but it will need to be flawless in its final six games.



"Every game this late in the season means more and more as you go, without question," he added. "When we can see the finish line, things that happen close to the finish line are more important... I think they all take on added importance once you get into mid-to-late February."

