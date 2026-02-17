Three Bold Predictions for Kansas Basketball’s Matchup at Oklahoma State

Kansas is looking to get back into the win column this week after falling to Iowa State by 18 points. Bill Self and Co. are fourth in the Big 12 standings but are looking to keep their regular-season conference title hopes alive.



The Jayhawks' next matchup will come against an Oklahoma State squad that has likely already been eliminated from NCAA Tournament contention. However, it will serve as the seventh road trip in conference play as the team gears up for another clash away from home.

There are multiple possible outcomes for this game. Here are three predictions for what might go down on Wednesday evening.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Javon Small (12) is defended by Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) during a college basketball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. Kansas Scores 80+ Points

Kansas is coming off one of its worst offensive performances of the year. It shot 37.3% from the field against Iowa State, knocking down 6-of-18 from beyond the arc and turning the ball over 10 times in the first half alone.



KU finished with 56 points, its lowest mark since its loss to UConn back in December. However, the Pokes' defense is a much different story than Iowa State's.

Steve Lutz's group ranks outside the top 100 nationally in defensive rating per 100 possessions. Following a lackluster showing on that side of the ball, expect the Jayhawks to come out firing and turn in a much higher scoring total tomorrow.

2. Darryn Peterson Revenge Game

Peterson was surprisingly quiet in the Jayhawks' last meeting, scoring 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting and posting zeros across the rest of the stat sheet. It was easily the worst version of him that we have seen in the 14 games he's appeared in as a freshman.



Then again, he is the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft for a reason. Fans should not expect him to stay down for long.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots against Utah Utes forward Josh Hayes (7) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After receiving national criticism for missing the previous game against Arizona and then turning in a poor shooting night vs. the Cyclones, Peterson is due for a big night. Facing one of the weaker defenses in the Big 12, the 6-foot-5 phenom should have a field day when matched up with OSU's guards.

1. Jayhawks Win By Double Digits

Kansas hasn't looked very dominant away from home this season, with its wins against Texas Tech and Colorado coming by a combined nine points. The only time the Jayhawks have won a match on the road by double digits this year came against K-State in the Sunflower Showdown (24 points).



And now, Self needs to prepare his players for an excellent outing, similar to what we saw in Bramlage Coliseum.

Oklahoma State isn't playing its best basketball right now, as it appears to have peaked at the beginning of the season. It is riding a three-game losing streak to Arizona, Arizona State, and TCU by a combined 49 points.



Additionally, the Cowboys have lost by double digits to Iowa State and Baylor at home. If KU can get into a rhythm offensively early on, its defense will likely be too much for the Cowboys to overcome.