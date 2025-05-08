Kansas Hosts Top International Target For On-Campus Visit
Less than a week ago it was reported by On3’s Joe Tipton that Kansas and Oregon were “leading the way” in the recruitment of Italian prospect Dame Sarr.
In that same report, Tipton noted that Illinois – who had been the frontrunner throughout the recruitment of Sarr – had dropped out of the Sarr sweepstakes after landing transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic.
Apparently, it’s now a two-horse race for the uber-talented 6-foot-7 wing, and the Jayhawks may have just taken the lead.
According to 247 Sports’ Eric Bossi, head coach Bill Self and Kansas were going to host Sarr on campus for an official visit on Wednesday.
The Jayhawks have been the only program to host Sarr for an official visit thus far, and appear well-positioned to close the deal on the 18-year old prospect – especially after Oregon nearly rounded out its roster by adding Ohio State transfer Sean Stewart.
Sarr – a top-20 recruit in the Class of 2025 according to On3 Sports – would slide seamlessly into the starting lineup, and offer a perimeter weapon alongside incoming freshman Darryn Peterson.
Offensively, Sarr is a high-level shooter, crafty at getting downhill, and can finish with either hand. Defensively, his length and athleticism should allow him to effectively defend both guard spots, and any wings.
On both ends, Sarr and Peterson could form one of the most potent freshman backcourts in the country. Toss in big man Flory Bidunga on the interior, and the Jayhawks would have a three-headed monster that could carry them to unforeseen heights next season.