Kansas vs Oklahoma State Injury Report: Darryn Peterson's Latest Update

Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson has dealt with numerous issues related to his availability this season. He has missed 11 games in total and has struggled at times to close out second halves due to lingering leg cramping.



Two contests ago against Arizona, Peterson was a last-minute scratch from the lineup because of flu-like symptoms. He returned this past Saturday to face Iowa State but turned in his worst outing of the year and appeared hampered by the illness.

The Jayhawks will need more from the projected No. 1 pick than 24 minutes and 10 points on inefficient shooting. What does his status look like heading into Wednesday's road clash at Oklahoma State? Here is what we know right now about his availability.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) looks for a shot around Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the second half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although the Big 12 has yet to release an availability report for the contest, the general consensus seems to be that he should be good to suit up. Peterson was not listed on last week's injury report and will likely not be before the game tonight.



Head coach Bill Self admitted in his postgame press conference that he was looking ahead to the next matchup when he benched Peterson in the closing minutes of Iowa State. He sat out the final seven minutes of the game as the Jayhawks looked to mount a comeback.

"I think it was just probably game flow and conditioning. I mean, I tried to sub him because, guys, he's been sick," Self said. "So when he needed to come out there at the end, I was thinking, 'What do we do to give us the best chance to have success on Wednesday?' So yeah, that was just me making that decision."



That response wasn't well-received by many Jayhawk fans, who argued that he should have been in the game in its biggest stage. At the same time, it signaled that the coaching staff expected him to be able to play today.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Basketball Injury Report

Aside from forward Robert Jennings, no players have been listed on Oklahoma State's recent injury reports. Steve Lutz utilized a 10-man rotation over the weekend and all his players were healthy.



As for Kansas, only walk-ons were recently designated with an "out" designation. Elmarko Jackson missed the game against Utah two weeks ago due to a knee ailment but returned for the past two contests and has played in a combined 45 minutes. Ultimately, Peterson's absences won't be documented on the availability report since his cramping has been extremely sporadic.