Kansas Jayhawks Basketball: August 8 Updates & Recruiting News to Know
While college football is just weeks away, recruiting is a year-round topic for the Kansas basketball program.
Bill Self remains focused on several key prospects in the 2026 class as he aims to land his first commitment of the cycle.
Here is a roundup of the latest updates Jayhawk fans need to know from the past few days.
4. ESPN Lists Kansas’ Best Nonconference Game
In a recent ESPN article posted by Jeff Borzello, he named a nonconference game to watch for KU — but his choice might surprise you.
He chose the Nov. 7 showdown between the Jayhawks and UNC Tar Heels in Dean E. Smith Center, marking the second edition of a home-and-home series that began last year.
While early-season matchups against Duke in the Champions Classic and UConn at home should hold more weight for NCAA Tournament implications, the deep-rooted ties between these two programs will make for an exciting contest.
3. KU Recruiting Target Commits to ACC School
Billy White III, a sharpshooting 6-foot-8 forward, committed to SMU over Kansas and eight other schools on Thursday.
He revealed another big piece of news during his announcement ceremony when he officially reclassified to the 2025 recruiting class.
The Mustangs land a high-upside standout with local ties, while Self and his coaching staff will pivot their attention to other wing prospects.
2. Big 12, Peacock Partner Up for 2025-26 Season
Streaming service Peacock will reportedly host 20 Big 12 Men's Basketball games in the 2025-26 season and beyond.
The deal is part of a multi-year contract between NBC Sports and the Big 12.
While the specific games hosted by Peacock have not been made public yet, there are supposed to be both conference and nonconference games included in the deal.
1. Trio of 4-Star Recruits Set Up August Visits To Kansas
Over the past few days, three 2026 recruits have scheduled visits to Lawrence this month.
Twin brothers Gavin and Gallagher Placide will make their way to campus starting Aug. 25, according to reports from On3. The lengthy, athletic forwards are both rated as 4-star prospects and will likely commit together to play with each other at the college level.
MORE: Kansas Basketball Visit Primer: Recruits Planning to Take Trips to KU
Meanwhile, Latrell Allmond will visit KU a few days after the Placides finish their trip. The top-40 recruit will arrive on Aug. 28 shortly after landing an offer from the program in June.
They join top-ranked 2026 point guard Taylen Kinney as players visiting in August.