Kansas Basketball Recruiting: 2026 Prospects Visiting KU in August
After landing top-ranked prospect Darryn Peterson in the Class of 2025, Bill Self is looking to assemble another star-studded recruiting class in the upcoming graduating year.
The Kansas coaching staff already has its sights set on a number of elite players in the 2026 class, including some who are scheduled to visit campus this month.
Over the next few weeks, four recruits will embark on a trip to Lawrence before August comes to an end. Who are they?
Taylen Kinney (Aug. 22)
Kicking off August's slate of visits is Taylen Kinney, the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2026. His visit to Kansas marks the first stop on a five-school tour scheduled over the next few weeks.
A 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard, Kinney is incredibly quick with the ball in his hands and projects as a tremendous playmaker. His 6-foot-6 wingspan also gives him impressive tools to work with on the defensive end.
Kinney plays for the team Rod Wave Elite in the Overtime Elite league, averaging 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in the 2024-25 season.
Kentucky and Louisville appear to be the frontrunners in his recruitment, which makes sense considering he is from Newport, Kentucky.
He is down to 12 schools and still has plenty of visits to take before making a decision.
Gavin & Gallagher Placide (Aug. 25)
This week, it was revealed that the Placide twins would make their way to campus starting Monday, Aug. 25. Like Kinney, KU will be their first stop before they make a handful of other visits in September.
Gavin is a 6-foot-10 forward who excels on the offensive end, landing inside the top 50 of some recruiting rankings. Gallagher is not quite as highly touted, but is still incredibly lengthy and offers defensive upside.
They previously attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, giving them local ties to the university.
Gavin and Gallagher could potentially be the second pair of twins to play under Coach Self at Kansas, following the footsteps of Marcus and Markieff Morris.
Latrell Allmond (Aug. 28)
Latrell Allmond is a new target on the recruiting trail for Kansas, only receiving an offer from the program in June.
However, he has quickly caught the attention of the coaching staff, particularly during the U17 Adidas 3SSB Championships.
Allmond is a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Petersburg High School in Virginia. He recently cut his list to nine schools and is strongly considering the Jayhawks.
The No. 30 recruit in the 247 Sports Composite will be the final visitor KU hosts this month.