Kansas Jayhawks Basketball: March 25 Updates & News to Know

Now that the 2025-26 season has concluded for Kansas, the program has a pivotal few weeks ahead as it looks to sort out several things. Not only will the Jayhawks have to reconstruct their roster, but they may also have to do so with a new head coach leading the recruiting.



There is a lot of news circulating around the program, and fans should keep their eyes open for any breaking developments in the coming days. Here is all the information you should know going into Mar. 25.

4. UNC Job Opening Could Indirectly Affect Kansas

Yesterday, UNC head coach Hubert Davis and the university parted ways just four years after the Tar Heels were runners-up to the Jayhawks in the national championship. They will look for a new coach following UNC's first-round exit to VCU in the tournament.

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis hugs Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self before the game during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While KU does not officially have a job opening yet, this could indirectly affect it in the long run. The job in Chapel Hill is arguably more high-profile than the one in Lawrence and will undoubtedly attract some big names. If and when Self retires, UNC and Kansas could be competing to land the same coach.

3. Tyran Stokes’ Recruitment Taking a Turm

Top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes has yet to make his college decision, leading to increased speculation about where he might commit. A piece of news from yesterday may signal that one of his top suitors is out of the race.



SMU hired UK assistant Jason Hart to its coaching staff yesterday. Hart was considered the leading recruiter of Stokes and played an important role in gauging his interest in Lexington.

Jason Hart was the lead recruiter for Tyran Stokes at Kentucky. https://t.co/KLJmIoBVJq — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 25, 2026

While this would presumably put KU in front for the Rainier Beach High School phenom, one other school is making a push before his decision. John Calipari and Arkansas are reportedly in the race as a late contender to pry Stokes away from Lawrence.

2. Flory Bidunga Noncommittal to Return After Loss

Following the season-ending loss to St. John's, Kansas big man Flory Bidunga was asked about his future in Lawrence. While he was understandably unable to comment on his decision after the loss, he was noncommittal about his future with the Jayhawks.



"I don't really think about that stuff right now, we're just coming off of a loss," Bidunga said. "We have to regroup ourselves, and then who knows? It can be tomorrow, or the next week, or the next month, we'll see how that goes."

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) speaks at a news conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Bidunga, who averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds, won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award in 2025-26. Although he has attracted NBA Draft attention, Bidunga could also turn to the transfer portal if he feels he does not fit in with Kansas.

1. College Basketball Universe Awaiting Bill Self’s Decision

After acknowledging the uncertainty about his coaching future following Sunday's March Madness defeat, there has been nonstop speculation about Self's job and who might replace him if he retires. The Hall of Fame head coach has spent 23 years at KU and is widely considered the most accomplished leader in program history.



Self told the media that he would return home and discuss with his family whether he plans to continue coaching. His decision will likely be impacted by his health issues and ongoing cardiovascular problems that have led to multiple hospitalizations since 2023.

Until Self confirms what he will be doing next season, KU fans will anxiously await that notification on their phones. There is no official word from the 63-year-old yet, but people should keep an eye on what he decides in the coming days.