Kansas Jayhawks Basketball News Roundup: 4 Things to Know for July 24
The summer AAU circuit is winding down and the Kansas Jayhawks are beginning to finalize their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class.
From The Basketball Tournament (TBT) updates to visit announcements, here are four things every KU fan should know for today.
4. Two Top Recruits Include Jayhawks in Final Lists
Kansas remains in the hunt for two highly touted players in the 2026 recruiting class. Taylen Kinney, the top-ranked point guard among the nation's rising seniors, listed KU among his top 12 and is scheduled to visit campus starting Aug. 22. Four-star sharpshooter Billy White III also included the Jayhawks in his top 10 and is looking to lock in an official visit date.
3. Bill Self Holds Summer Press Conference
Head coach Bill Self addressed the media on Monday and touched on a number of important topics surrounding the program. He praised incoming freshman Kohl Rosario, comparing him to former Jayhawk standout Christian Braun.
Self also provided injury updates on Elmarko Jackson and Bryson Tiller, both of whom are progressing well in recovery. The Hall of Fame coach added that KU is still open to adding one more piece to the 2025-26 roster, preferably a guard.
2. JHX Hoops Falls in TBT Round of 16
The Jayhawks' alumni team saw its TBT run come to an end after a hard-fought loss to No. 1 seed Team Heartfire on Wednesday. Despite pulling off a thrilling walk-off win earlier in the week against K-State’s Purple Reign, JHX Hoops fell 71-68 in the Round of 16. Coach Sherron Collins' squad nearly pulled off the upset but came up just short in Municipal Auditorium.
1. Two Blue-Chip Prospects Set Kansas Visits
Kansas will host a pair of elite guards in the 2026 class on campus in the coming months.
5-star phenom Ikenna Alozie will take an official visit to KU beginning Oct. 16, and it will last through Late Night in the Phog. Meanwhile, Deron Rippey Jr., another top-ranked backcourt player, is scheduled to visit Lawrence from Nov. 2–4. Coach Self continues to look ahead in preparing for life after Darryn Peterson, so these visits are a key part of that transition.