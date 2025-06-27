Kansas Basketball Has No Players Taken in the NBA Draft
Unsurprisingly, the Kansas Jayhawks had zero players selected on the final day of the NBA Draft on Thursday.
7-foot-2 center Hunter Dickinson and guards Dajuan Harris Jr. and Zeke Mayo were the only KU players who put their names in the draft pool, and since neither were invited to the NBA Draft combine, we're not surprised none heard their name called.
Dickinson is a two-time All-American and has a decent shot of making an NBA roster. The 24-year-old is an adequate shot blocker and great rebounder who might just need a couple of years to develop more of an offensive game to stick in the league.
As for Harris Jr. and Mayo, they might land with a team for the Summer League.
Before transferring to Kansas, Mayo showed the Summit League he could score at South Dakota State when he averaged 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
His scoring prowess never truly got going in Lawrence, but with the right team and opportunity Mayo could potentially be a role player off the bench.
As for Harris Jr., one thing you can't say about him is that he wasn't durable. Harris Jr. was the starting point guard on the 2022 national championship team and is the program leader in minutes played and games played.
The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year is a scrappy player who will need to show teams he can do enough offensively to get a shot at the NBA.
But let's get back to Kansas not having anyone drafted for the third time in the last 16 years. Should KU fans be concerned? We certainly don't think so.
Bill Self is one of the greatest college basketball coaches ever and one thing we've learned is he can recruit and develop, evidenced by the additions of next year's potential No. 1 pick in Darryn Peterson.
Furthermore, don't be surprised if sophomore Flory Bidunga big man enters the draft next season and goes in the first round.