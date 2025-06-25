Kansas Basketball Could Go Unrepresented in 2025 NBA Draft
The Kansas Jayhawks pump out some of the most professional talent in the NCAA, but that will not be the case this year.
With the 2025 NBA Draft approaching, no KU alumni are projected to hear their names called.
KU's top three seniors this past season — Hunter Dickinson, Zeke Mayo, and Dajuan Harris — are long shots to be drafted. It would mark just the third time since 2010 (2019 and 2021) that Bill Self did not have a player represent his program in the draft.
Across Kansas' rich history, the program boasts 89 draft selections, including 31 since Self took over at the helm.
Even with slim odds, each Jayhawk earned a pre-draft workout with an NBA team. Mayo auditioned for both the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs, Harris worked out for the Toronto Raptors, and Dickinson had a visit with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Next year’s draft outlook for Kansas looks far brighter, especially with top-ranked incoming freshman Darryn Peterson, who many project as a potential No. 1 overall pick in 2026.
Ultra-athletic big men Flory Bidunga and newly committed center Paul Mbiya both bring the size and shot-blocking that NBA teams covet.
The first round of the draft will be aired on Wednesday, June 25, at 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The second round will be hosted by ESPN on Thursday, June 26, at the same time.
It would be extremely surprising if a Jayhawk was drafted over the next two days, but keep an eye out for any two-way contracts or G League deals.