Kansas Basketball Misses on 4-Star Recruit to Big Ten Program
On Saturday, a key name on Bill Self’s recruiting wish list officially came off the board for the Kansas Jayhawks.
Trey Thompson, one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Class of 2026, committed to Iowa over KU, Purdue, Tennessee, and others.
Kansas extended an offer to Thompson in May and made in-person visits to watch him play on the AAU circuit. However, Self and Co. were not able to land the Greeneville High School (TN) standout.
Not only did Thompson choose the Hawkeyes, but he also plans to reclassify to the 2025 class and partake in the upcoming college basketball season.
A 6-foot-8, 220-pound hybrid forward, Thompson is a lengthy wing who can play in transition and excels behind the 3-point line.
247 Sports ranks him the No. 59 overall player and No. 9 power forward in his graduating year, though that rating is expected to shift after his reclassification is processed.
At one point in Adidas' 3Stripes Select Basketball league this year, Thompson was averaging 18.0 points per game on 58.2% field goal shooting (42.9% 3-point shooting).
After taking official visits to Purdue, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Iowa, the sharpshooter made his college decision. Thompson had previously stated he would eventually make his way to Lawrence for a visit, but he is now Iowa City-bound.
The Jayhawks had an advantage in his recruitment since he grew up a KU basketball fan.
He compared his skill set to former Jayhawks like Gradey Dick and Johnny Furphy.
Self and his coaching staff will pivot to their next target on the 2026 recruiting trail, whether that be Tyran Stokes, Caleb Holt, or Ethan Taylor.