KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Slides Into Top 15 in Latest Preseason Rankings

Following Kansas' two latest recruiting additions, the Jayhawks jumped multiple spots in On3's final way-too-early college basketball rankings.

Joshua Schulman

Jan 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self gestures to players against the UCF Knights during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
National media had highly criticized the Kansas Jayhawks' offseason until Bill Self made a pair of impact additions last week.

Now, the Jayhawks have a much deeper roster and are expected to return to premier status in the upcoming campaign.

In the 10th and final edition of On3 analyst James Fletcher III's way-too-early top 25, Kansas came in at No. 14, marking a three-spot jump from Fletcher’s previous update when the Jayhawks sat at No. 17.

The arrival of newcomers Kohl Rosario and Paul Mbiya influenced the change, as they drastically altered the outlook of KU's depth.

Kansas leapfrogged UConn, BYU, and Tennessee in Fletcher’s rankings and could move higher depending on how the roster gels.

Rosario, a 6-foot-5 guard from Moravian Prep, reclassified to the 2025 class and will suit up for Kansas this season.

He is a 4-star prospect and one of the most lethal 3-point scorers in his class, giving the Jayhawks much-needed outside shooting.

However, Mbiya might be the bigger reason for the Jayhawks' jump int he rankings. The former NC State commit boasts a ridiculous 7-foot-7 wingspan and projects as a defensive anchor at the college level.

While he is raw offensively, Mbiya holds NBA potential and could become one of the most feared rim protectors in the country.

Mbiya will likely begin the season as Flory Bidunga’s backup but has a high ceiling if his game comes together.

Although Rosario and Mbiya likely rounded out KU's roster, Self and Co. can still make one more move to fill out the program's 14th and final scholarship.

