Kansas Legend Urges Bill Self Not to Retire in Social Media Post

Across his 23 years in Lawrence, Kansas, head coach Bill Self has touched the lives of countless players. He is one of the most well-respected figures in the game and is always viewed highly by those he coaches.



Perhaps no player embodies the term "Bill Self guy" better than Frank Mason III did. The 2017 Wooden Award winner was undersized at 5-foot-10, but he had the biggest heart on the court every single time he stepped onto it.

Self, now 63, has been mired in retirement rumors since the Jayhawks' season came to an end against St. John's. There were rumors circulating throughout social media on Wednesday suggesting a retirement announcement from Self was imminent.



Although those rumors were proven false, the former Jayhawk took to X to share his thoughts on Self's retirement speculation. Mason pleaded with his former college coach not to call it quits just yet and to remain at the university.

Please don’t retire coach self 🥲 — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) March 25, 2026

"I’m about to call Coach Self and try to convince to him to stay," Mason wrote shortly after in another X post. "I don’t wanna see anyone else coach my Jayhawks anytime soon!"

Mason played 145 games as a Jayhawk, starting every one from his sophomore to senior season. He was never able to take home a national championship, but he might just be the most beloved player of the Self era.



After a brief stint in the NBA with teams like the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks, Mason has played overseas in France, Italy, China, and Puerto Rico. However, he has always been outspoken about his love for the school he once played for, and that love is reciprocated by the Jayhawk faithful.

Feb 27, 2017; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self embraces guard Frank Mason III (0) after he leaves the court during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas won 73-63. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Mason loved playing for Coach Self as much as anyone ever has. He even said he would be open to joining the coaching staff in a player development role at some point once his playing days are over.



Self has yet to make a decision on his outlook for the 2026-27 season. He has battled numerous health issues over the years, in addition to seeing the program lose double-digit games in each of the past three seasons with first-weekend exits in March Madness.

Even if Self has not been coaching to his usual standard as of late, he is still the greatest coach to ever roam the sidelines for Kansas basketball. Getting one more year with the Hall of Famer would be ideal so he can help put a proper succession plan in place.



Mason shares the sentiment of many other fans who want to see Self keep going long-term. We'll find out soon if he will listen to his former player and stick it out a little longer.