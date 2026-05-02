Kansas Reportedly Interested in Controversial Yet Talented Transfer Guard

Although the addition of Tyran Stokes puts the Kansas basketball program back into Big 12 title conversations, the Jayhawks likely had to muster up a significant amount of NIL funds to land him. With a few glaring roster needs still remaining, KU could run into some depth issues next season.



While bringing in another superstar-caliber player is unlikely, Bill Self could still get creative with how he approaches the open market. According to NCAA scout Ersin Demir and Rising Ballers Network on X, Kansas is showing interest in a forgotten transfer standout.

James White is hearing from the following programs:



Kansas

Butler

Notre Dame

Rutgers

Nebraska

LSU

Boise State

St. Mary’s

Missouri



One of the more coveted names in the portal. High-end physical slasher and a clear starter for a power-five.



Contact: @grindsohardd23 https://t.co/lZ75bVfUCf pic.twitter.com/9rbN4PvOwk — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) May 2, 2026

Kansas Showing Interest in Controversial Transfer James White

James White, a Conyers, Georgia native, is quietly one of the more prolific scoring guards available in the transfer portal. And given the baggage attached to his name, he could be a significantly cheaper option for whichever program eventually lands him.



Why is White such a controversial figure, you might ask? Well, the former New Orleans Privateers star was previously implicated in an investigation into sports gambling at his last collegiate stop.

After beginning his career at Ole Miss, White spent two years there before transferring to UAB. He appeared in just seven games before leaving the program due to personal reasons and eventually making his way to the mid-major level at New Orleans.



Across 20 games in the Southland Conference, White ranked among the nation's top 25 players in scoring, averaging 19.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 42.9% shooting. However, he did not appear in a game after Jan. 27 when he and three of his teammates were suspended due to an investigation related to betting.

The full details surrounding the investigation never surfaced, but if he is drawing interest from power conference programs like Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri, his name has likely been cleared. He reportedly holds a waiver for two remaining years of eligibility if he returns to Division I basketball.



White entered the transfer portal last offseason yet never committed to a school, becoming somewhat of a forgotten name. But could he be the answer off the bench as KU's sixth man as he looks for a fresh start in his basketball career?

Knowing what we do about White's past, he is certainly a risky option for Self and Co., but the coaching staff will be hard-pressed to find a player as gifted as him at his price tag. If the athletic program clears him of any past wrongdoing and is willing to take a chance on his talent, it would be adding a downhill scorer who can provide instant offense to the second unit.