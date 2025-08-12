Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Hosts Basketball Clinic at Former High School
Kansas Jayhawks star Darryn Peterson is giving back to his community before playing his first collegiate game.
The nation’s top-rated freshman returned to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy over the weekend to host the first-ever ‘Darryn Peterson Bucket Camp.’
In a recent video posted on his X account, Peterson can be seen doing drills, taking pictures, and giving advice to the kids who attended the camp.
The three-hour clinic was hosted for up to 100 kids from grades 4-8. It was one of the first public appearances he made at CVCA since transferring from there in 2023.
Peterson made ensuing stops at Huntington Prep in West Virginia and high school basketball powerhouse Prolific Prep in California. CVCA is approximately a 30-minute drive from Canton, Ohio, where Peterson originally hails from.
“I’m excited to give back to young athletes back home and share my love for the game,” Peterson said, via HoopsWire. “This camp is all about helping the next generation of players develop their skills and confidence, both on and off the court.”
Entering his freshman year at Kansas, Peterson is one of the most highly touted players in the Bill Self era.
He arrives in Lawrence as the most highly regarded freshman to suit up for the Jayhawks since Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid in 2013. People around the program believe he has the tools to make an even bigger impact than those two stars.
Many outlets, including ESPN, expect him to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft — and Bill Self surrounded him with a roster built to contend immediately.
Illinois transfer Tre White brings defensive versatility and rebounding at the forward spot, while Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson adds a solid 3-point shot. St. Bonaventure transfer Melvin Council Jr. gives KU another experienced guard who can handle the ball and defend multiple positions.
Returning center Flory Bidunga should form a formidable inside-out duo with Peterson, giving the Jayhawks both an explosive guard and a dominant big man to anchor the offense.
Kansas will also welcome fellow freshmen Kohl Rosario, Paul Mbiya, and Samis Calderon, each bringing size and athleticism to a roster already loaded with talent.
With Peterson leading the squad, Kansas is expected to bounce back and be one of the best teams in the Big 12 this upcoming season. Expectations in Lawrence will be nothing short of a deep March Madness run following three consecutive first weekend exits.