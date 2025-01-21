KANSAS

Kansas Star Hunter Dickinson Hits Back at Critics Over Defensive Play

Dickinson had a message for those questioning his defensive impact.

Jan 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball might have its share of offensive challenges this season, but the Jayhawks have built their identity on defense.

Yet, for all the praise the team has received defensively, one player seems to face more scrutiny than the rest: Hunter Dickinson.

The 7-foot-1 senior has never lacked confidence, but his defense has been a frequent topic of debate among fans and analysts.

For those doubting his impact, Dickinson has a simple response: check the numbers.

He recently pointed to a tweet from analytics expert Evan Miya, which highlights a compelling trend—every collegiate team he’s played for has allowed fewer points per possession with him on the floor.

It’s a bold rebuttal to critics who often zero in on his occasional lapses on defense.

Still, it’s fair to acknowledge that Dickinson’s defensive game isn’t without flaws. He isn’t the quickest big man, and there are moments when he struggles against more mobile forwards. But those shortcomings don’t tell the full story.

His offensive contributions, where he’s averaging 15.8 points per game, make him indispensable for the Jayhawks.

Dickinson’s ability to stretch the floor and dominate in the post more than compensates for any defensive hiccups.

What’s more, the rise of freshman phenom Flory Bidunga has only bolstered Dickinson’s case as a key cog in Kansas’ success.

With Bidunga providing a spark off the bench, Dickinson has been able to focus on what he does best—anchoring the paint, scoring efficiently, and using his size to alter shots and rebounds.

The narrative around Dickinson’s defense may not change overnight, but his value to Kansas is undeniable.

He’s a player who thrives on proving people wrong, and as the season progresses, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him silence even his most vocal critics

