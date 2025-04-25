Kansas Transfer Rylan Griffen Eyeing Reunion With Former Program
After a disappointing 2024-2025 campaign, Kansas lost a large portion of its roster to the transfer portal, including Rylan Griffen – who was expected to be a massive piece for the Jayhawks moving forward.
Griffen came to Lawrence by way of Alabama – where he spent his first two collegiate seasons. During his freshman year, Griffen put up a solid 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds, while appearing in all 37 contests for the Crimson Tide.
By his sophomore season, Griffen was an integral part of Alabama’s scheme, pouring in 11.9 points, grabbing 3.4 rebounds, and dishing out 1.9 assists, while connecting on 2.1 triples at an impressive rate (39.2 percent).
Despite helping Alabama to a Final Four appearance in his second collegiate season, Griffen was seeking more, and turned to head coach Bill Self and Kansas to find it. But, with little team success (lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament), and a step in the wrong direction from an individual standpoint (6.3 points and 33.6 percent from deep), Griffen once again entered the transfer portal.
And a top contender to land Griffen’s talents this time around?
None other than his former stomping grounds: Alabama.
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, Griffen is expected to take a visit to Alabama on Friday, as he weighs a potential reunion with coach Nate Oats and the Tide.
While Kentucky was previously involved, the Wildcats have backed off as their roster appears to have filled out, and Miami may be in a similar situation after landing a few commits since Griffen visited.
The former top-100 recruit also took a visit to Texas A&M – which would be a homecoming of sorts for the Dallas, Texas native – and Missouri is another school that has “jumped into the mix” according to Tipton.
Oats and Alabama certainly have to compete with a few top programs to bring Griffen back, but a possible reconciliation between the two parties would mark yet another situation of a player transferring back to their former school – an event that appears poised to become less and less out of place in the new era of college basketball.