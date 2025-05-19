Kansas Transfer Target Projected to Stay in NBA Draft in New Mock
Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams is a top priority for the Kansas Jayhawks right now, especially with the sudden shift in Dame Sarr's recruitment.
The 6-foot-6 forward is currently contemplating whether to return to college or stay in the 2025 NBA Draft as he tests the waters.
Projected as a mid-to-late second-round pick, some scouts believe Williams will go back to college. However, Bleacher Report draft insider Jonathan Wasserman has him being selected in his latest mock draft.
Williams is taken No. 52 overall by the Phoenix Suns in Wasserman's mock, meaning he thinks the transfer portal entry will not make his way back to school.
"He has scouts divided entering the predraft process, as there is love for his shotmaking, passing and post-up offense and questions about his athletic limitations and reliance on using strength," Wasserman said.
"His offensive versatility should ultimately be a big enough draw in the second round."
Wasserman compared Williams' game to former Jayhawk Kevin McCullar, who is in the midst of his rookie season with the New York Knicks.
While the draft expert suggests Williams will take his chances in the pros, it is far from a sure thing.
He struggled in the first NBA Draft Combine scrimmage he participated in, scoring zero points and shooting 0-for-5 from the field.
His official measurements were also underwhelming, as he was listed at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-6 wingspan, hardly an ideal size for a hybrid forward.
Considering the combine wrapped up on Sunday and he didn't do much to improve his stock, Williams would have to impress multiple teams in one-on-one pre-draft workouts to boost his draft position.
Williams has until the NCAA Withdrawal Deadline on May 28 to officially make his decision.