Kansas vs Arizona Injury Report: Status of Darryn Peterson, Koa Peat

Both Kansas and Arizona have dealt with injury issues to their star freshmen this season. Although Darryn Peterson's cramping ailment has been one of the bigger stories throughout college basketball, Wildcats' phenom Koa Peat has also missed the past three games with a lower-leg injury.



The two schools are set to meet for the second time this season in McKale Center. With the Big 12 Availability Report coming out last night, here is what the injury status of each of those players looks like.

Kansas vs. Arizona Basketball Injury Report

The only players on the injury report are walk-on guard Will Thengvall (Out) and Peat, who has been upgraded to probable. That designation suggests that Peat will likely be ready to suit up today.

The injury report for tomorrow's @ArizonaMBB vs @KUHoops is out. Koa Peat is listed as PROBABLE for Arizona and Will Thengvall is OUT for Kansas.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/91llyeXl22 — Grand Canyon State Sports (@GCStateSports) February 28, 2026

Peterson has now suited up in the last four meetings and will look to extend that streak to five. He is coming off consecutive appearances of 30+ minutes played, marking the second time he has pulled off that feat as a freshman.



Criticism surrounding Peterson reached an all-time high a few weeks ago when he was a last-minute scratch from the lineup the first time these teams squared off. The highly lauded prospect has a crucial chance at redeeming himself today with a big performance.

The 19-year-old standout has technically been listed on just one availability report this season, but his injury status has been unpredictable. Between quad/hamstring cramping and flu-like illnesses, he has missed a combined 11 games this season.

Feb 21, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) dribbles the ball as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) defends during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, Peat is anticipating to make his way back to the court. The projected NBA lottery pick has posted averages of 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds across 25 games.



With or without Peat, Arizona is still a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12. It defeated Houston and Baylor on the road and picked up a home victory over BYU, finishing 3-0 in his absence.

Also expected to return for UA is 5-star freshman Dwayne Aristode, who had not played since the two schools last met in Lawrence on Feb, 9. He is averaging 4.7 points and 2.0 rebounds, missing the last four due to an undisclosed illness.



The health of Peterson will be worth monitoring throughout the contest, as he has struggled to finish out second halves in the past. However, the Jayhawks need to start the game strong if they plan to stay within striking distance by the time his cramping typically arises.