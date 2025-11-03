Kansas vs Green Bay Basketball Betting: Jayhawks Enter as Huge Favorites
While Kansas basketball has a tough road matchup at North Carolina looming this weekend, the Jayhawks will open the 2025-26 campaign with a home game against Green Bay.
The Phoenix, who went 4-28 last year, are unsurprisingly significant underdogs heading into the contest.
KU is expected to win by a large margin, but how do the two teams line up against the spread? Here's the latest on the betting outlook between Kansas and Green Bay.
Kansas Basketball vs. Green Bay Betting Outlook
Spread: Kansas -30.5 (-105), Green Bay +30.5 (-115)
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: 152.5 points
- Kansas was 15-18 against the spread last season.
- Green Bay was 14-17 against the spread last season.
- Kansas ranked No. 24 out of 364 teams in KenPom last season.
- Green Bay ranked No. 332 out of 364 teams in KenPom last season.
- Kansas ranked No. 52 in offensive rating and No. 11 in defensive rating last season.
- Green Bay ranked No. 280 in offensive rating and No. 342 in defensive rating last season.
- Kansas hit on the under in 21 of its 34 games last season.
- Green Bay hit on the over in 16 of its 32 games last season.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, KU is a 30.5-point favorite hours before tipoff. The over/under is 152.5 points.
This is the first game of the year for either team and the first-ever meeting between Kansas and Green Bay in each school's history.
The Phoenix compete in the Horizon League, where they finished dead last with an abysmal 2-18 conference record a year ago. The last time they made the NCAA Tournament was back in 2016 under former head coach Linc Darner.
The Jayhawks struggled by their standards in the Big 12, going just 11-9 in conference play and 21-13 overall, with a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. Their No. 7 seed in March Madness was the lowest a Bill Self-led squad has ever finished with.
This year, the Jayhawks are led by freshman phenom Darryn Peterson, one of the most elite prospects in recent memory. He and a slew of transfer additions and fellow freshmen are expected to lead a KU squad with a new identity — fast-paced, defensive-oriented, and gritty.
Neither of these teams are particularly locks to cover the spread, but given how poorly Doug Gottlieb's squad performed a year ago, this contest could be over before the end of the first half.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.