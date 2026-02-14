Kansas vs Iowa State Injury Report: Final Status for Darryn Peterson

Last game, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson caught a lot of flak from the public for being a late scratch from the lineup against No. 1 Arizona due to flu-like symptoms. It ultimately wouldn't matter since the Jayhawks would go on to upset the top-ranked Wildcats 82-78, but it marked Peterson's 11th absence of his freshman campaign.



Five days later, KU is traveling to Ames to take on Iowa State in a daunting road showdown at Hilton Coliseum. As 6.5-point underdogs, the Jayhawks direly need Peterson back, especially without the presence of the Allen Fieldhouse crowd.

Will the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft make his return to the court this afternoon? The initial status of the Big 12 Availability Report — and a report from ESPN analyst Pete Thamel — suggests he will.

Darryn Peterson not listed on the initial Big 12 player availability report before tomorrow’s game against Iowa State#kubball pic.twitter.com/di44ZSH9r0 — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) February 14, 2026

In the final availability report before the contest, only walk-on guard Wilder Evers was given an "out" designation. Every other Jayhawk will presumably be able to suit up, though Peterson was not listed on Monday's injury report and still missed the game, meaning fans may take this press release with a bit of hesitancy.



Regardless, KU received some more optimistic news on Friday when ESPN's Pete Thamel and JayhawkSlant updated his status for today's game. They said that head coach Bill Self confirmed he would be in the starting lineup and is "good to go."

Kansas star Darryn Peterson is "good to go" for the game at No. 5 Iowa State on Saturday, per Bill Self. He will definitely start, per Self. He missed the game against No. 1 Arizona with flu-like symptoms, his 11th missed game of the year. pic.twitter.com/RdXbG4X4Tz — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2026

Peterson's unavailability throughout the first few months of the season has been a saga. He missed nine of KU's nonconference games due to persistent leg cramping, then turned his ankle badly at Colorado last month, forcing him to miss the Sunflower Showdown.



The 6-foot-5 phenom had returned from his lower body injuries and seemingly was approaching full health, just for him to have another setback with an illness on Monday. It marked yet another roadblock for the 19-year-old star in what could have been his biggest game yet as a Jayhawk.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots against Utah Utes forward Josh Hayes (7) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

National frustration around Peterson's injuries go beyond him missing a few games. Prior to Kansas' road clash at Texas Tech in early February, he had yet to finish out a second half all year since his cramping would come and go throughout every game.



Averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists across 13 appearances, Peterson's impact when he is on the floor is indisputable. If and when he is finally able to overcome his health issues, Kansas will be viewed as one of the nation's top contenders heading into March Madness.