Kansas vs Iowa State: Betting Trends and Insights Ahead of Matchup

The last time Kansas and Iowa State met this season, the Cyclones opened as road favorites inside Allen Fieldhouse. They went on to suffer a 21-point loss to an unranked Bill Self squad in a blowout defeat.



Now, the two programs will square off again, this time at Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State figures to be far more prepared in Ames than it was in Lawrence, and it reasonably enters as the betting favorite once again.

The Jayhawks took down a previously unbeaten Arizona squad earlier this week, doing so without star freshman Darryn Peterson. He is expected back today and should provide his team with a massive boost on the offensive end.



Although KU is carrying an eight-game winning streak into this matchup, the Cyclones remain undefeated at home and boast one of the toughest environments in the Big 12. An argument can be made for either side, but here are several betting tips and facts to help you make an informed pick this afternoon.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Basketball Betting Outlook

Spread: +6.5 Kansas (-112), -6.5 Iowa State (-108)

Moneyline: Kansas +245, Iowa State -310

Over/Under: 145.5 points

Iowa State is 6-6-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season.

Iowa State is 13-0 as a home favorite this season.

Kansas is 2-1 against the spread as a road underdog this season.

Kansas is 2-1 as a road underdog this season.

Iowa State is 4-5 against the spread in its last nine games.

Kansas is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games.

Iowa State is 6-5 against the spread in conference play.

Kansas is 7-4 against the spread in conference play.

Iowa State is 13-10-1 against the spread this season.

Kansas is 16-8 against the spread this season.

Iowa State is 13-0 at home this season.

Kansas is 4-3 on the road this season.

Iowa State is 2-0 against ranked opponents this season.

Kansas is 5-2 against ranked opponents this season.

Iowa State has hit the under in 13 of its 24 matchups this season.

Kansas hit hit the under in 16 of its 24 matchups this season.

Iowa State is 3-0 in the past three matchups against Kansas at home.

Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger is 3-6 against Kansas all-time.

Kansas head coach Bill Self is 14-9 against Iowa State on the road all-time.

