Kansas Football Availability Report Spells Trouble for KU Against Texas Tech
The first availability report for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech game came out on Wednesday evening.
There were several new additions for the Jayhawks that will certainly be a storyline prior to the game this Saturday.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Availability Report
For starters, three new players were listed as out that did not previously have injury designations last week. Defensive backs Devin Dye and Syeed Gibbs are now listed as out immediately.
Dye played last week against UCF with two tackles and a pass breakup, while Gibbs did not record any stats. Gibbs has been filling in at the HAWK position in the absence of safety Mason Ellis.
Last week, Ellis was listed as out from the beginning of the week but is now questionable alongside fellow safety Laquan Robinson, a transfer from Auburn who has only recorded two tackles on the year. He and Ellis could see increased roles if they are active now that Dye and Gibbs are ruled out.
The other new player on the report is linebacker Joseph Sipp Jr., who has been dealing with ailments all season. He has only appeared in three contests in the campaign and could be trending toward medical redshirt status.
Daniel Hishaw Jr. has not played since the first quarter of the West Virginia game. KU's normal starting running back had recorded 35 carries for 178 rushing yards this season, but went down against WVU and has not seen the field since.
Last week, he was simply given an "out" designation at the start of the week and is now listed as doubtful, which means he hasn't made much progress, though it is still better than nothing. Leshon Williams will likely continue to fill in as the starter.
Aside from that, there are no new additions to the injury report for KU, and kicker Laith Marjan appears to be good to go after being a game-time decision last week despite eventually suiting up.
Texas Tech Injury Concerns
The players listed as out are the same five who appeared on the injury report last week before TTU took on Houston. However, a new name surfaced that could be important for the Jayhawks.
Superstar linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is questionable and could be in jeopardy of suiting up. He is one of the best defensive players in the Big 12, recording 36 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles through five games this season.
Rodriguez was named the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and is in his third season in Lubbock after earning All-Big 12 First Team honors as a junior.
There aren't many other changes to the injury report for Texas Tech, but fans should definitely monitor Rodriguez's status heading into the matchup.