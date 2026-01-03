Betting Odds Favor Kansas Over UCF in Big 12 Basketball Opener

The Kansas Jayhawks are set to kick off Big 12 action on Saturday when they travel to Addition Financial Arena to face UCF. The Knights have lost just one game this season and have played fast, exciting, offensive-minded basketball.



Bill Self's group is also just two years removed from a loss in Orlando in the two schools' first-ever meeting. After getting their revenge with a 3-0 sweep last year, the Jayhawks are looking to continue that momentum in front of UCF's home crowd.

On Friday evening, sportsbooks began releasing betting odds for the matchup. Here is what they are saying heading into the weekend.

Kansas vs. UCF Betting Outlook

Spread: Kansas -5.5 | UCF +5.5

Kansas -5.5 | UCF +5.5 Moneyline: Kansas -225 | UCF +184

Kansas -225 | UCF +184 Over/Under: 153.5 points

Kansas enters the contest as a fairly strong road favorite. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jayhawks listed as 5.5-point favorites, an impressive number against the No. 45-ranked KenPom team away from home.



Although UCF boasts an 11-1 record, the Knights have struggled defensively, nearly letting a win slip away against Florida Atlantic after surrendering 80 points in their most recent outing.

UCF’S Riley Kugel (2) goes for a layup against Pittsburgh during a college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 at the Ocean Center. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnny Dawkins' squad has one big issue, and it has been defense, largely due to the run-and-gun style it plays. UCF has already lost once at home this season, falling to Vanderbilt 105-93 in a shootout.



Kansas does not possess the same offensive firepower as the Commodores, ranking 53rd nationally in offensive efficiency, but the Jayhawks do have the No. 5 defense in the country. Replicating recent offensive performances could be difficult for the Knights against KU's tough defense.

Kansas vs. UCF Betting Facts and Tips

Kansas is 9-4 against the spread this season.

UCF is 6-6 against the spread this season.

Kansas has hit the under in nine of its 13 games this season.

UCF has hit the over in six of its 12 games this season.

Kansas has the No. 53 offense and No. 5 defense in the country.

UCF has the No. 35 offense and No. 87 defense in the country.

Kansas has played the 9th-hardest strength of schedule in the country.

UCF has played the 199th-hardest strength of schedule in the country.

Kansas finished 15-19 against the spread last season.

UCF finished 18-19 against the spread last season.

Kansas is 120-48 as a road favorite under Bill Self.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



