Kansas vs Utah Point Spread Favors Jayhawks By Massive Margin

Kansas picked up its second straight win over a ranked opponent on Monday, winning 64-61 at No. 13 Texas Tech, thanks to a pair of late 3-pointers by star freshman Darryn Peterson. That extended the Jayhawks' win streak to six games, which extends back to Jan. 13, when they defeated No. 2 Iowa State by 21 points.

So heading into Saturday's home game against Utah, a lopsided matchup could be in store. The Utes have lost four straight and nine of their last 10, falling into a last-place tie with Kansas State in the Big 12 standings. Under first-year coach Alex Jensen, Utah is led in scoring by guards Terrence Brown (21.4 ppg) and Don McHenry (18.1 ppg).

Here are the betting odds for the Kansas-Utah game as of Friday morning on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. Utah betting odds

Spread: Kansas -19.5 (-120); Utah +19.5 (-102)

Over/Under: 150.5 points

Moneyline: Kansas -4500; Utah +1600

Game time: Saturday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks' win streak has moved them up to No. 12 in the NET rankings and No. 11 in the AP Top 25 poll, their highest ranking of the season. And as long as they take care of business Saturday, they should jump a few more spots, thanks to Monday's win at No. 13 Texas Tech.

No one has been able to defeat No. 1 Arizona this season, which holds a one-game lead over Houston and a two-game lead over Iowa State and Kansas in the Big 12 standings. But the conference title race is still far from over, as Arizona still has to face Kansas twice, in addition to matchups against Texas Tech, BYU, Houston and Iowa State within the next month.

Kansas moved up one seed line and is currently projected as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology. Saturday's game won't do much to boost the Jayhawks' resume as a Quad 3 game, but it's still important to avoid what would be a bad loss. The bigger matchups come next week, when Kansas hosts No. 1 Arizona on Monday, followed by a trip to No. 7 Iowa State on Saturday.

