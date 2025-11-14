Kohl Rosario Breaks Out, but Will His Jumper Be a Factor for Kansas?
With Darryn Peterson absent from Tuesday's contest against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Kansas Jayhawks direly needed a new primary source of scoring.
While no player was as prolific as Peterson would have been, one Jayhawk had a much-needed breakout game to truly kickstart his KU career.
Freshman wing from Overtime Elite Kohl Rosario ended his slump with a 16-point performance that included five rebounds and several alley-oop dunks.
It was an electric showing from the Miami, Florida native, but one aspect of his game continues to be inconsistent.
Will Kohl Rosario Get His Jumper Going?
When he committed to Kansas, Rosario's best attribute was supposedly his 3-point shot. So far, that has not been true in the slightest.
Sure, he was praised for traits like his relentless motor and his ability to make hustle plays, but the most important factor he brought to the team was thought to be perimeter shooting. Even in his athletic dunk-a-thon vs. the Islanders, he still shot only 2-for-6 from beyond the arc.
He now sits at 5-for-16 on the early season (31.3%) after shooting 1-for-8 from three across KU's two preseason games.
The qualities Rosario brings as a defender and complementary player on offense are undeniable. He is capable of making energy plays, getting the crowd back into it, and doing things that do not show up in the box score.
However, for Rosario to truly tap into the potential that could make him a one-and-done candidate, his shooting needs to rapidly improve.
Rosario has a quick release and a pretty-looking motion when he goes up, but the shots simply aren't falling so far.
He has clearly had some trouble acclimating to the college game, as many of his misses have been downright bad. During his first unofficial game at KU against Louisville last month, he shot a corner three that went off the side of the backboard.
Moments like that can only be attributed to nerves, as no shooter of Rosario's caliber should be missing that badly. It isn't anything to be worried about as long as he stays confident in himself.
It may take a few more weeks, or even into conference play, for Rosario to start hitting threes at the clip the team would like him to. But once he does, it will truly unlock his game and make him an even more valuable piece to the Jayhawks.