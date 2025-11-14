KANSAS

Kohl Rosario Breaks Out, but Will His Jumper Be a Factor for Kansas?

Despite playing his best game as a Jayhawk on Tuesday, one key aspect of Kohl Rosario's game is still missing for Kansas.

Joshua Schulman

Kansas Jayhawks guard Kohl Rosario (7) lines up a three-pointer during the first half of the game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders inside Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 11, 2025.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Kohl Rosario (7) lines up a three-pointer during the first half of the game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders inside Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 11, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With Darryn Peterson absent from Tuesday's contest against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Kansas Jayhawks direly needed a new primary source of scoring.

While no player was as prolific as Peterson would have been, one Jayhawk had a much-needed breakout game to truly kickstart his KU career.

Freshman wing from Overtime Elite Kohl Rosario ended his slump with a 16-point performance that included five rebounds and several alley-oop dunks.

It was an electric showing from the Miami, Florida native, but one aspect of his game continues to be inconsistent.

Kohl Rosario
Kansas Jayhawks guard Kohl Rosario (7) dunks the ball during the first half of the game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders inside Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 11, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Kohl Rosario Get His Jumper Going?

When he committed to Kansas, Rosario's best attribute was supposedly his 3-point shot. So far, that has not been true in the slightest.

Sure, he was praised for traits like his relentless motor and his ability to make hustle plays, but the most important factor he brought to the team was thought to be perimeter shooting. Even in his athletic dunk-a-thon vs. the Islanders, he still shot only 2-for-6 from beyond the arc.

He now sits at 5-for-16 on the early season (31.3%) after shooting 1-for-8 from three across KU's two preseason games.

The qualities Rosario brings as a defender and complementary player on offense are undeniable. He is capable of making energy plays, getting the crowd back into it, and doing things that do not show up in the box score.

However, for Rosario to truly tap into the potential that could make him a one-and-done candidate, his shooting needs to rapidly improve.

Bill Self
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self gives a signal to players during the second half of the game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders inside Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 11, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rosario has a quick release and a pretty-looking motion when he goes up, but the shots simply aren't falling so far.

He has clearly had some trouble acclimating to the college game, as many of his misses have been downright bad. During his first unofficial game at KU against Louisville last month, he shot a corner three that went off the side of the backboard.

Moments like that can only be attributed to nerves, as no shooter of Rosario's caliber should be missing that badly. It isn't anything to be worried about as long as he stays confident in himself.

It may take a few more weeks, or even into conference play, for Rosario to start hitting threes at the clip the team would like him to. But once he does, it will truly unlock his game and make him an even more valuable piece to the Jayhawks.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

