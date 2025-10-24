KU Star Darryn Peterson Explains What Makes Bill Self A Great Head Coach
Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson has reeled in as much hype as any first-year Jayhawk since Andrew Wiggins back in 2013.
Scouts believe he is one of the best guard prospects in recent memory, and he has a very good shot at being called the No. 1 draft pick in 2026. But for Peterson to reach that level, he still needs to show what he is capable of in the college ranks.
He has stated on multiple occasions that part of the reason he chose KU was because of head coach Bill Self and the philosophies he brought while recruiting him.
During Peterson's appearance at the Big 12 Basketball Media Days on ESPNU this Wednesday, he briefly spoke about what makes Coach Self such a great leader.
"He wants 110% every rep, every day," Peterson said about Self's coaching. "I think that's something that I gotta get better at as well. Every rep matters, every set matters, because those can win games, and he's definitely built that into my mind so far."
While Peterson would have been the top option at any school he chose in the country, he picked the Jayhawks for a bigger reason than simply being a one-and-done who just wants to get to the NBA.
Peterson truly believes that Self is capable of guiding him to become the next-level star he aspires to be. During his recruitment, Self never sugarcoated things and told him he would have to earn his spot from day one no matter what.
The Ohio native has been praised by the coaching staff for his relentless motor and intense demeanor during practices. Self spoke about it during his own availability at media days, telling reporters that Peterson is as polished as any freshman he has ever coached.
"I would say, to me, it's the maturity he has as an 18-year-old," Self said when asked about what stands out the most about Peterson. "The thing about it is, with the youngsters, the longer you play the game, the slower the game becomes. And for many young kids, the game's in fast forward. ... [Darryn] is at that phase where the game's ridiculously slow compared to other guys his age. And to me, that's the biggest difference, that he sees it and he feels it."
Fans will finally get to see what all the hype is about when Peterson and the Jayhawks take on Louisville in a scrimmage tonight.