Latrell Allmond Postpones Kansas Visit: Who Will Jayhawks Target Next?
The Kansas Jayhawks were planning on hosting one of the top forwards in the 2026 recruiting class on an official visit in the coming days, but he will no longer be making his way to campus this weekend.
According to a report from On3 insider Joe Tipton, highly touted 4-star forward Latrell Allmond postponed his trip to KU due to a family matter.
The visit was scheduled to begin on Aug. 28, making Allmond KU's final visitor of the month. But he will no longer be able to meet Bill Self and his coaching staff — at least for now.
Allmond, the No. 41 player and No. 7 power forward in 247 Sports' 2026 rankings, ranks among the most versatile and skilled wings of his class. He had a terrific summer on the AAU circuit competing with Team Loaded.
While he may have genuinely needed to attend to a family matter, it is also possible that his interest in Kansas has diminished or that another school has unexpectedly emerged as the frontrunner to land his services. If that is the case, Self will need to look elsewhere for his first commitment of the 2026 class.
Who Will Kansas Pursue Next if Latrell Allmond Is off the Board?
The Jayhawks are set to host five rising high school seniors on an official visit in September. Those players include Josh Irving (Sept. 12), Maximo Adams (Sept. 19), Tajh Ariza (Sept. 26), Ethan Taylor (Sept. 26), and Davion Adkins (Sept. 26).
The two biggest names on that list are Ariza and Taylor, both of whom will be visiting a month from now.
Ariza has become a leading target for the coaching staff in recent weeks, as the news of his official visit was unveiled hours after Tony Bland was hired as an assistant coach. Bland was the head coach for Ariza's former high school, St. Bernard in Los Angeles, California, for his freshman and sophomore years.
The elite 5-star phenom is the son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza.
Additionally, Taylor is a local recruit from Kansas City who now attends Link Academy in Missouri. Many recruiting outlets consider him the No. 1 center in the 2026 class, and it will be the first time he treks out to Lawrence since his unofficial visit toward the end of June.
Finally, Adams is the younger brother of former Kansas commit Marcus Adams Jr. and landed an offer from the program in June. He is a consensus top-50 prospect and one of the best wings in his class.
Even though Allmond may rule out the Jayhawks in his recruitment, there remain several uncommitted stars to pursue as visit season heats up.