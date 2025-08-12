Jason Kelce Had Funny Reaction to Excitement Around Taylor Swift on 'New Heights'
By now, you are no doubt aware that (1) Taylor Swift has announced a new album, and (2) she is expected to detail more about that project during an appearance on New Heights, a podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, on Wednesday.
But to be honest, you probably couldn't have avoided the news if you tried, considering the monoculture that emerges whenever Swift announces new music and the ensuing media storm (guilty) that follows her and Travis's every move.
Consequently, Jason Kelce, the elder and ... perhaps less famous brother, if you can even call him that, had the perfect reaction to what was presumably his resulting whirlwind 24 hours, which he shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.
For context, this wild picture of a river cruising, wind-blown Travis is courtesy of the tight end's GQ cover story, which also dropped Tuesday. And it sort of feels like the perfect visual encapsulation of someone who is having fun but also flying by the seat of their pants—perhaps how Jason feels after formally involving himself in the promotion cycle for a popstar.
But hey, that's just what happens in the life of a showgirl, baby.