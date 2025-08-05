Standout Recruit Latrell Allmond To Visit Kansas Basketball This Month
The Kansas Jayhawks have their sights set on a number of talented prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Some of the nation's top players have begun to set official visit dates to Lawrence as the recruiting cycle heats up.
On Tuesday, one of the best forwards among the nation's rising seniors told League Ready he would be trekking out to KU later this month.
Latrell Allmond, who attends Petersburg High School (VA), plans to begin an official visit in Lawrence on Aug. 28.
A 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward, Allmond is an incredibly skilled and versatile player.
Known for being an offensive threat, Allmond is capable of using his size to score at all three levels, including beyond the arc.
Allmond recently cut down his final list to nine schools, including Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Arizona, Indiana, and Virginia.
Allmond is currently rated the No. 30 overall player in the country and the sixth-ranked power forward in the 2026 class, according to the 247 Sports Composite.
Kansas only entered the picture this summer, extending an offer in June, but there appears to be strong mutual interest.
Allmond has made it clear he intends to announce his commitment on Oct. 13, his birthday. That gives Self and his staff about six weeks from the time of his visit to make a lasting impression.
Indiana appears to be one of the schools making the most noise in his recruitment. He took an official visit to Bloomington in June and has spoken highly of what Darian DeVries is building there.
Bill Self had sent out a few of his assistants to watch Allmond and many others at the U17 Adidas 3SSB Championship, where he competes for Team Loaded.
In one game against Iowa United, he scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, which surely grabbed the coaching staff's attention.
The visit is scheduled for one week after Taylen Kinney arrives on campus. The top-ranked point guard in the 2026 class is set to begin his visit to Lawrence on Aug. 22.
In addition to Allmond and Kinney, Kansas is lining up a steady flow of visits in the coming months.
4-star big man Josh Irving is expected to be on campus Sept. 12, followed by fellow center Davion Adkins on Sept. 16. Ikenna Alozie will make his way to Lawrence on Oct. 16, while Toni Bryant and Deron Rippey Jr. are both scheduled for Nov. 2.
It didn't appear that Allmond was initially high on KU's recruiting board, but that may have changed in recent weeks. Jayhawk fans should begin to monitor his recruitment more frequently moving forward.