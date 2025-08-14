Taylor Swift Hilariously Reveals Travis Kelce's Unexpected Dream Pet
Taylor Swift made her coveted first appearance on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce on Wednesday, and among the plethora of topics discussed by the trio was Travis's rather unorthodox dream pet.
Swift enthusiastically explained to Jason that his brother's dream pet is none other than a wild otter. But not just any wild otter.
"He wants one specifically whose life he saved, who knows that he saved its life. It's a really specific type of otter he's looking for," Swift said.
"He wants to see an otter, and the otter's like, 'My paw's caught on a shell!' And he's like, 'I got you.' And then the otter's like 'Thank you forever' with its little paws. ... That's what he wants. And I want it too, honestly. Who doesn't?"
Travis noted that he wanted to feed it little anchovies a few times a year, before Jason ultimately concurred that such an otter sounded like an incredible pet.
It likely wasn't the topic of conversation NFL fans and Swifties were anticipating when tuning into the live show, but it was certainly an entertaining look into some of the more bizarre conversations Travis and Taylor have.