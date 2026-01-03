Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs UCF

Kansas and UCF are set to face off in Orlando as both programs open Big 12 play following strong nonconference performances. The Jayhawks are looking to begin the new year with a win in a tough road environment.



First Half

18:56 - Tre White gets KU on the board with a corner three. UCF is playing fast and shooting early in the shot clock. The Jayhawks cannot afford to let them get into a rhythm. Kansas leads, 3-2.



17:44 - Darryn Peterson is still looking to find his groove. He has missed his first two shot attempts and turned the ball over once. Needs to let the game come to him. UCF leads, 4-3.



16:22 - Both offenses are starting to come alive. After a Flory Bidunga post hook, the Jayhawks picked off an outlet pass, leading to Peterson's first made basket of the night. Kansas leads, 10-7.



14:40 - Peterson is unstoppable right now. He is up to 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting and looks as good as he ever has. UCF has no answer to guard him. Kansas leads, 18-12.



12:54 - After Peterson subs out, Jamari McDowell continues the 3-point barrage with an end-of-shot-clock trey. Kansas has now connected on five threes thus far. Kansas leads, 21-15.



9:07 - White ends a dry spell for the Jayhawks with a mid-range jumper. Both offenses have begun to look stagnant. Kansas leads, 23-20.



6:41 - The Knights are outhustling the Jayhawks, and it is showing. They are getting up good shots and KU's defense isn't showing enough energy. Bill Self calls his first timeout of the half. UCF leads, 27-23.



5:20 - Whoa! First real highlight of the night. Peterson cuts backdoor for a sideline alley-oop slam. Kansas fans just got serious déjà vu from Ochai Agbaji's playing days. UCF leads, 29-27.



3:39 - Peterson is the only source of offense for KU right now. He hit a pair of free throws and made a nice drive to the rim for two. He nearly came up with his third block of the game, but the refs whistled a late foul. The Knights will head to the line after the final TV timeout. UCF leads, 36-31.

Second Half

How to Watch Kansas vs. UCF

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Channel: Peacock/NBC Sports Network

Link: Watch Peacock

Kansas vs. UCF Preview

Kansas played one of the most difficult nonconference schedules in the country leading into Big 12 action. The Jayhawks faced marquee opponents such as Duke in the Champions Classic, UConn at home, North Carolina on the road, and endured a three-game stretch in the Players Era Festival. Despite the challenging slate, Kansas finished nonconference play with a 10-3 record and several quality wins.



Meanwhile, UCF wrapped up nonconference play with an 11-1 record, though its strength of schedule ranked in the bottom half nationally. The Knights' lone loss came at home against Vanderbilt in November.

Kansas is led by freshman star Darryn Peterson (19.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG), who is making his return after missing nine of KU's first 13 outings. Flory Bidunga (14.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG), Tre White (14.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG), and Melvin Council Jr. (12.9 PPG, 5.2 APG) have also been key contributors.



Johnny Dawkins' squad features several double-figure scorers, including Jordan Burks (13.8 PPG), Riley Kugel (13.7 PPG), Themus Fulks (13.3 PPG), and Jamichael Stillwell (12.6 PPG). UCF boasts a strong offense but has struggled defensively, while Kansas owns the No. 5 defense in the country and an offense that ranks outside the top 50 nationally.