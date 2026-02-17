Measuring Flory Bidunga’s Massive Impact on Kansas This Season

Kansas big man Flory Bidunga has broken out as a star in the 2025-26 season. The true sophomore came off the bench a year ago in a much more limited role but has taken a massive leap this year.



Bidunga has not only seen his scoring average nearly triple from 5.9 to 14.6 points, but he has also emerged as one of the best defenders in the country. His 2.8 blocks per game rank atop in the Big 12 and No. 2 nationally.

The 6-foot-9 center, along with Bryson Tiller, has formed one of the conference's best frontcourt duos. They are a large reason why KU has played to an impressive 9-3 record in Big 12 action so far.



When looking at the advanced metrics, Bidunga's impact on the game is incredible. In fact, they suggest he may be the most important player on the roster.

Flory Bidunga’s Advanced Metrics

When Bidunga is on the court, opposing teams must completely alter their game plan. He is capable of swatting away shots from anyone who tests him at the rim and has improved significantly as a post scorer and lob threat.



His offensive rating (131.9) and defensive rating (95.0) per 100 possessions are easily the best on the team, with no one coming close in either category according to FOX Sports. Even star freshman Darryn Peterson (118.9) does not compare in offensive rating.

Jan 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) dunks the ball during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

If the season were to end today, his net rating of +36.9 would finish No. 1 among all Jayhawks in the past decade. The next-closest to date is former star center Udoka Azubuike, who closed with a +36.1 net rating in the shortened 2019-20 campaign.



Of course, there are several factors to consider, such as Bidunga primarily playing alongside the starting five — but no other starter boasts better statistics in their on/off splits. The next-best offensive rating belongs to Tre White at 120.9, and Bidunga is one of only two Jayhawks (Bryson Tiller) who hold a defensive rating under 100.

Other advanced metrics include his team-best 21.1% offensive rebound percentage and 9.6% block rate, which underlines his dominance in the paint. Bidunga is also one of the most prolific dunkers in the country and remains a consistent lob threat near the rim.



Many fans may argue that players like Peterson or Melvin Council Jr. are the most important pieces for the Jayhawks, but the numbers suggest otherwise. Bidunga has been this team's true X-factor and has undoubtedly developed into one of the best big men in the country.