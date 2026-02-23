Three Keys to Victory for Kansas Against Houston in Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas has plenty of things to clean up after its troubling defeat to Cincinnati two days ago. The Jayhawks turned in what was arguably their worst performance of the season in a 16-point home loss.



The schedule does not get any easier, beginning with tonight's Big Monday showdown against No. 5 Houston. Even with the Cougars reeling from a two-game losing skid, Kelvin Sampson's group will be out for vengeance to get back in the win column.

This will be one of the toughest tests of the year for KU against a program that won in double overtime the last time it played in Allen Fieldhouse. These three keys could determine whether the Jayhawks come out on top this evening.

3. Magic Number: 70

In all four of Houston's losses this season, it has allowed 70 or more points. That might not seem like a big number, but it is significant considering the Cougars surrender just 62.0 points per game, the second-lowest mark in the country.



In 10 of Houston’s 11 conference wins, it has held opponents to 70 points or fewer. Meanwhile, in each of its losses, the opponent eclipsed that mark.

Jan 28, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) and guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) and guard Kingston Flemings (4) huddle during the game at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Ultimately, KU will struggle to win tonight if it cannot put points up on the board, as it does not possess the same hard-nosed, gritty identity as UH. Houston is elite at getting defensive stops, so the Jayhawks must get the offense going early.

2. Darryn Peterson Bounce-Back Game

Even with the national criticism surrounding his injury absences, Darryn Peterson has been quite underwhelming recently. Outside of a strong first half against Oklahoma State, he has not looked nearly as explosive, averaging 16.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists over his past four games while shooting 43.1% from the field.



Peterson played 32 minutes against Cincinnati to finally silence speculation about a minutes restriction, but he did not look more effective. If anything, he appeared less impressive than he had all season.

KU needs a far more efficient offensive showing than what it produced Saturday, and while Peterson is not its only scoring option, he is its most dynamic and efficient creator. Tonight is another chance for him to respond with a statement game.

Feb 21, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Jayden Dawson (1) defends during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse.

1. Win the Rebounding and Hustle Battle

Houston is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the nation, averaging 10.9 offensive boards per game, second-best in the conference. That is not good news for a Jayhawk squad that was thoroughly outworked on the glass against Cincinnati.

The Bearcats grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and won the overall rebounding battle 40 to 29. Bryson Tiller recorded a season-low two rebounds, and Cincinnati's frontcourt of Moustapha Thiam and Baba Miller controlled the paint throughout the contest.



Houston is the far more physical and relentless team on the court, meaning KU must be far more disciplined and aggressive in its box-outs. A repeat of Saturday's rebounding struggles could prove to be the deciding factor tonight.