KANSAS

Game Thread & Score Updates for No. 14 Kansas vs TCU in Big 12 Tournament

Keep track of the Kansas vs. TCU basketball score in today's matchup as we provide periodic updates of the game.
Joshua Schulman|
Jan 22, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Kansas and TCU are set to face off in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal once BYU and Houston wrap up their match on the court. Once the game gets underway, we will update this page periodically on Kansas On SI with live updates from the Jayhawk game.

Darryn Peterson
Jan 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots as TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) defends during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas vs. TCU Live Updates: First Half

Pregame - Kansas is opening the game as a 4.5 or 5.5-point favorite heading into the contest, depending on the sportsbook. Oddsmakers are favoring the Jayhawks right now.

Second Half

N/A

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU Basketball

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN2
Link: Watch ESPN2

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Share on XFollow Josh_Schulman04
Home/Basketball