NBA Veteran Has Encouraging Words for Kansas Star Darryn Peterson
There is no doubt that Darryn Peterson is the real deal. He has received a lot of praise as he has been labeled the most polished guard of the decade and made his way onto multiple watchlists for awards at the end of the season.
This morning, Peterson received high praise yet again, this time from NBA veteran CJ McCollum. In an article written by Sports Illustrated’s very own Kevin Sweeney, McCollum boasted about Peterson.
“I think he could have played in the NBA last year, to be honest with you. He’s going to have a special career… and I hope that when it’s all said and done, it’s LeBron [James] coming out of Ohio and then you’re talking about him,” McCollum said.
As big of a compliment as it is, this might not even be the biggest one. The 5-star combo guard has been called the next Kobe Bryant and is regarded as one of the best prospects in recent years.
Although he is projected by many as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, he still finds ways to impress scouts and fans.
The Ohio native finds himself impacting the game in almost every way possible. He is a do-it-all guard who makes it look too easy. He is off to an elite start with the Jayhawks and is living up to the hype he is receiving.
In his first game as a Jayhawk, Peterson was unconscious, finishing with 26 points (24 in the first), five steals, four rebounds, and two assists. In his next game, he was even more impressive. In the home opener against Green Bay, the star-studded freshman added 21 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and two steals to the stat sheet in just 22 minutes.
Peterson was limited due to cramps, and this was not the first time this had happened. The freshman had sat out for the Fort Hays State game to help his recovery.
As flawless as Peterson has been, the one worry about him is his cramping situation. However, it does not seem to be too serious as it is being monitored closely, and head coach Bill Self is not too worried.
Peterson and his crew take on UNC in Chapel Hill tomorrow in a loaded top-25 matchup. He will face off against another talented freshman in Caleb Wilson and is expected to the lead the Jayhawks to a tough road win.