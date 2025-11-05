Two Star Freshmen To Face Off in Kansas vs North Carolina Matchup
Kansas and North Carolina are just two days away from tipping off a pivotal road matchup in Chapel Hill between two teams ranked in the AP Top 25. There is a lot of history between these programs dating back to Dean Smith, who played at Kansas before going on to coach UNC and eventually bringing KU's Roy Williams over as his successor.
This matchup marks the second leg of a home-and-home series that Kansas opened with a 92-89 victory last year at Allen Fieldhouse. Another major storyline heading into this game is the performance of two elite freshmen — Kansas' Darryn Peterson and UNC's Caleb Wilson.
Both are among the most polished recruits in the Class of 2025, and while their roles differ, each is expected to play a key part for his team this season.
Peterson was ranked No. 1 overall in his class across most major recruiting services, and Wilson came in at No. 8 nationally per 247 Sports. Peterson attended Prolific Prep, where he dominated on the national stage, while Wilson starred at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.
The Kansas star impressed in his official college debut with a 21-point outing in just 22 minutes, and Wilson didn't disappoint either. The 19-year-old from Atlanta scored 22 points and grabbed four rebounds, shooting 8-for-10 from the field and knocking down his lone 3-point attempt.
At 6-foot-10, 215 pounds, Wilson is a versatile hybrid forward who can play both inside and on the perimeter. With his long arms and defensive instincts, he fits the archetype of a modern positionless forward.
Wilson will not be UNC's No. 1 option the way Peterson is for Kansas, as players like Seth Trimble and Kyan Evans will also assume a lot of the offensive production. But after his debut, it is clear that Wilson might be ready to contribute at a high level quicker than many expected.
Meanwhile, Peterson already enters with a decorated resume as the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, a projected top-3 NBA Draft pick, and one of the most hyped freshmen in the Bill Self era.
He already got the best of fellow top-5 recruit Mikel Brown Jr. in a preseason scrimmage against Louisville, when Peterson dropped 24 first-half points and hit six threes. Brown was held to 10 points on 2-for-15 shooting.
The consensus is that Peterson will likely outplay Wilson in this contest, but what ultimately matters is which team comes out on top. In what should be a loud road environment, Peterson will have a chance to prove his poise and show scouts why he is touted as a generational prospect.