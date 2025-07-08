Noah Shelby Transfers From Kansas: Will Bill Self Replace Him With New Player?
Redshirt senior Noah Shelby announced his intentions to transfer from the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday.
The former Rice and Vanderbilt guard departed from the program before playing a game at KU with hopes of finding a better opportunity.
The move leaves the Jayhawks with two scholarships to potentially fill, as 12 of 14 spots have been accounted for.
That leaves the question: Who is Bill Self planning to add to the roster, if anyone at all?
One name to watch moving forward is Camron McDowell.
A transfer from Northwestern Oklahoma State University, McDowell is among the best players available in the portal.
McDowell began his collegiate career at Georgia, but legal issues led him to the Division II level. He had a career resurgence at NWOSU, averaging 27.3 points per game in 2024-25, the second-highest mark in Division II basketball.
He took an official visit to Lawrence in mid-June, though discussions have cooled since then.
However, with Shelby transferring out, Self’s coaching staff could renew their interest in McDowell.
While Shelby displayed flashes of athleticism at his previous stops, it was unlikely that he would ever see meaningful playing time in KU’s crowded backcourt.
But McDowell brings a well-defined offensive skill set and could provide the Jayhawks with much-needed scoring bursts off the bench.
The southpaw is an efficient 3-point shooter and can play on or off the ball.
Kansas could enter the upcoming season with 12 scholarship players and still succeed. However, adding another proven veteran would do wonders for the squad’s depth, especially if some of the freshmen don’t pan out right away.