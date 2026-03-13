One Absurd Stat Emphasizes Flory Bidunga’s Impact on Kansas Basketball

It is no secret that Flory Bidunga is one of the most important players on the Kansas basketball roster. If anything, he is the most impactful player on the floor when he is playing at a high level.



We have already written about how Bidunga has the best offensive and defensive rating among KU's rotation players this season. Yesterday's victory over TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament underlined just how much he contributes to the game.

Although he was riddled with foul trouble early on, Bidunga finished with 26 minutes played. In that stretch, he had an incredible +31 plus-minus in a five-point win.



His 13-point, 10-rebound double-double was a modest stat line by his standards, but it was one of his better performances of the year and a stark difference from the -11 plus-minus of fellow starting big man Bryson Tiller.

Kansas was 33 points better than TCU when Flory Bidunga was on the court tonight. The next highest Jayhawk was Darryn Peterson, at plus-12. — Kevin Flaherty (@KFlahertyKCSN) March 13, 2026

Flory Bidunga’s Impact for Kansas is Astronomical

Even in a game where Bidunga's box score finish wasn't out of this world, he was still the only player with a higher plus-minus than +10 on the entire court. Bidunga pulled in five offensive rebounds and shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, scoring several crucial second-chance points to end TCU scoring runs.

Bidunga's three blocks hover right around his season average, but that number does not tell the full story. Horned Frogs players were hesitant to test him at the rim all night simply because of his long arms and presence in the paint.



The Congo native did not win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year just for his shot-blocking ability. He can switch onto guards on the perimeter, stifle big men in the post, and is an imposing force for opposing guards driving inside, making teams reconsider whether they should challenge him at the rim.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) goes after a loose ball during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

KU's win last night did reveal that it desperately needs Bidunga to play defense without fouling, though. He had already picked up two fouls eight minutes into the game, and his absence for a good portion of the first half allowed the Horned Frogs to take a lead into halftime.



It is imperative that Bidunga stays out of foul trouble today and especially in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks do not have the frontcourt depth to afford him missing extended stretches of the game, especially with the recent struggles of Tiller and shaky minutes from true freshman Paul Mbiya.